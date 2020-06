Mumbai: 3254 new COVID19 positive cases & 149 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 1879 people discharged today after recovering from the disease. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 94,041 including 44,517 discharged people & 3438 deaths informed Maharashtra Health Dept.

Mumbai reported 1,567 new COVID19 cases today, total positive rising to 52,667, its death toll has risen to 1,857.

Related

comments