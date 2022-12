New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has thanked French President, Emmanuel Macron for his support to India’s G-20 Presidency.

Responding to a tweet by French President, the Prime Minister tweeted;

In response to a congratulatory tweet by Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister, Shri Modi tweeted;

Responding to a wishes of Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez on India’s G-20 presidency, the Prime Minister Modi expresses gratitude for his kind words and tweeted;

In response to a congratulatory message of President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Shri Modi thanks to his wishes and tweeted;

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi also thanked US president, Joe Biden for his support to India’s G-20 Presidency.

Responding to a tweet by US president, the Prime Minister tweeted;