PM Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat hails Silu Nayak of Odisha for training youths for free who want to join security forces

Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi hailed Silu Nayak while narrating the man’s story during MannKiBaat. Silu Nayak, popularly known as Nayak sir, from Arakhuda, Odisha, is a man on a mission. He trains in all aspects youths for free who want to join security forces. He has mentored many for service of the nation said PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Silu Nayak ji trained several youngsters who have now joined BSF, CRPF, Navy and Indian Air Force. He could not qualify for the Odisha police but still he mentored many youngsters for our nation said PM .

Related