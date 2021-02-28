‘NTPC Kaniha committed to clean energy’

Kaniha: NTPC Kaniha Chief General Manager Sudip Nag spoke about the execution of Flue-Gas Desulfurization (FGD) work, mine-void filling and various performances of the unit. He addressed mediapersons during a Power Sector Familiarisation Programme on Saturday.

“With the commitment of providing clean energy in a sustainable manner, the FGD work is under full progress at the station,” Nag said.

He also shared NTPC Talcher Kaniha’s long term fuel security plan to fulfill its coal requirement and stated that the latest introduction of the Wagon Tippler has accelerated the coal unloading process and resulted in increasing productivity of the station.

Speaking on the station’s performance, Nag said, “The NTPC Talcher Kaniha has performed exceptionally well in this Financial Year and is on its way to achieve turn-out performance with several milestones in operation.”

He mentioned the station’s increased focus on safety and the measures taken to ensure safe practices such as safety training for all workers, mass pep-talk along with Covid-related awareness messages. Nag further highlighted the station’s initiatives of enhancing ash utilisation by providing dry ash to NHAI for construction of roads and highways and the MoU it recently signed with MCL for the mine-void filling of Jagannath quarry-8.

GM (O&M) Shivam Srivastava, GM(TS) S Murugan, GM (Ash Dyke Management) Sarit Maheswari and GM(HR) Rajnish Rastogi were also present.