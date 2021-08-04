PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard limited for maiden sea sortie by ‘Vikrant’

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard limited for maiden sea sortie by the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’. The Prime Minister also said that it is a wonderful example of Make in India.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’, designed by Indian Navy’s Design Team and built by @cslcochin, undertook its maiden sea sortie today. A wonderful example of @makeinindia. Congratulations to @indiannavy and @cslcochin on this historic milestone.”