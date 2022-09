New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on being re-elected as the President of Angola.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco @jlprdeangola on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations.”