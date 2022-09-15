DG NCC Inaugurates Thal Sainik Camp

New Delhi : Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, DG, NCC inaugurated the Thal Sainik Camp today at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt. Both boys and girls NCC cadets drawn from 17 NCC Directorate representing all the States and Union Territories of the country are participating in the camp, taking part in the various competitions like Obstacle Training, Map Reading and other Institutional Training Competitions for ten days. The camp would culminate on 25 September, 2022.

Speaking on this occasion, the General Officer welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on getting selected for the Thal Sainik Camp. He further said that NCC gives the youth of the country an exposure to a life full of adventure, discipline and honour, inculcating in them the sense of leadership and camaraderie.

The aim of Thal Sainik Camp is to give an exposure to the salient feature of Army Training, generating healthy competitive spirit and fostering a sense of discipline, leadership and national integration amongst the cadets. Thal Sainik Camp is unique in its own way by being a National level camp for Army Wing cadets. Similar camps for Air and Naval wing will be conducted subsequently.