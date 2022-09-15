‘ANGAN 2022’-three-day international Conference “Making the Zero-Carbon Transition in Buildings” held

New Delhi : A three-day international conference ANGAN 2022 (Augmenting Nature by Green Affordable New-habitat), second edition, titled “Making the Zero-Carbon Transition in Buildings” began on 14th September, 2022. Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power inaugurated the conference. Shri Ajay Tiwary, Additional Secretary Ministry of Power also attended the event today. ANGAN 2.0, which is being organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with Swiss Agency for Development & Cooperation (SDC) under the Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP).

Around 75 eminent speakers, including Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance, Dr Brian Motherway, Head of Energy Efficiency, International Energy Agency, Dr Richard de Dear, Professor at The University of Sydney School of Architecture, Design and Planning, representing more than 15 countries and international organisations, have gathered to debate and discuss issues related to building energy efficiency and reducing carbon emission from buildings in 8 plenary and 8 thematic sessions.

The conference was graced by dignitaries of international organizations. Jonathan Demenge, Head of Cooperation, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Dr Brian Motherway, Head of Energy efficiency, International Energy Agency and Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, Embassy of Switzerland also participated in the conference.

The winners of the BEE’s 1st National Energy Efficiency Roadmap for Movement towards Affordable and Natural habitat (NEERMAN) Awards were felicitated today. These awards are institutionalised with the objective to acknowledge and encourage exemplary building designs complying with BEE’s Eco-Niwas Samhita (ENS) and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC). The NEERMAN award has seen participation of building projects across the country from Jammu & Kashmir to Andaman & Nicobar Islands. More than 500 delegates consisting of Architects, Engineers, Builders, building material industries, Teachers, Students, Researchers, central and state government officials are attending the conference.

The objective of this conference is to promote a healthy ecosystem which was mentioned at COP 26 in Glasgow by the Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi on LiFE (Lifestyle And Environment) and Panchamrit, aiming to make India Net Zero by 2070. This conference also hosts an exhibition of various low carbon products, technologies and innovations applicable in the building sector.

Several CEOs of companies offering innovative technologies and solutions for energy-efficient and low-carbon buildings addressed the conference and around 20 companies showcased their products and services which included, low-carbon building materials, external movable shading systems, energy-efficient space cooling technologies in the exhibition accompanying the conference. This conference cum exhibition is expected to foster national and international strategic collaboration, partnership, network and information exchange to promote low carbon, energy efficient habitat.

The conference witnessed deliberation on critical issues like “Unlocking Finance for Low-Carbon Buildings, “Thermal Comfort and Climate Resilience in Residential buildings”. The Conference had special sessions on “Women in the Resource Efficiency Conversation”.