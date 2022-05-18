PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives due to wall collapse in Morbi

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a wall collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. Shri Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of a wall collapse in Morbi, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

“Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”