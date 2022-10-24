PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali with Armed Forces in Kargil; says India propagates global peace,and views war as the last resort

Prime minister Narendra Modi today emphasized vision new India is not just a country, it is a mixture of sacrifice, love, compassion, enormous talent, courage, valour, and wisdom. Interacting with members of the Armed Forces in Kargil Mr Modi said, various civilizations developed throughout the world and came to an end, but India’s civilization has always revived from every possible challenge. He said, a nation becomes immortal when the brave soldiers of that country have immense faith in itself.

Saying Desh-bhakti is just equal to Dev-bhakti, Prime minister hailed Armed Forces of the country. Prime minister said he is wishing countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali from this victorious land of Kargil. Mr Modi highlighted that there has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory.

He said, Diwali means the festival of end of terror and Kargil made it possible. Mr Modi said forces had crushed the fountainhead of terror on Diwali in Kargil. Prime minister praised unparalleled bravery of Army saying a country is actually proud when its soldier’s heads are as high as the Himalayas.

Mr Modi said today, the whole nation is looking forward to the growing strength and power of India.

Prime minister said, another step towards moving away from imperialism is the new ensign of the Navy. He said, the naval ensign now is a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s bravery. Mr Modi underlined the nation is breaking the shackles of colonialism and the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath is a symbol of this resolve.

Saying India has always viewed war as the last resort and propagated global peace, Mr Modi asserted if anyone dares look at India with evil eyes, counry’s three armed forces will give a befitting reply.

Prime minister said, the Brahmos supersonic missiles to Tejas fighter jets are a few examples of India’s new confident power. Saying indigenous technology is protecting the country, Mr Modi highlighted INS Vikrant in the seas, Arihant to protect underwater, Tejas to protect skies. He said, on one side New India is reducing imports, while on the other hand Vocal For Local is at its peak. Prime minister said, this is a new rise in the spirits of Indians in the true sense.

He complimented the armed forces for taking the Sankalp of being Aatmanirbhar. He said when jawans fight with made-in-India weapons they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy. Mr Modi said the key scope for the development of New India is the induction of Women officers into ‘Permanent Commission’, which has been a boon to the Armed Forces of the country.

Prime minister said to facilitate the soldiers in realizing their responsibilities, hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity is being developed. Mr Modi said over the last 8 years, the government worked with a focus on implementing reforms within the armed forces.

He said, with Janbhagidari India is fighting a battle against every social evil with the spirit of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.

Prime minister highlighted every citizen in the country is working on strengthening the nation; from broadband connectivity in villages to over 80,000 startups in the country to ISRO launching satellites – India is progressing. Mr Modi said all soldiers must feel proud that India has become the 5th largest economy and jumped 5 positions in the last 8 years.