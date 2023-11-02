PM Modi to inaugurate Mega food event ‘World Food India 2023’ in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mega food event ‘World Food India 2023’ in New Delhi tomorrow. The three-day event will be held at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. Over 1200 exhibitors and participants from over 80 countries will participate in it.

The Prime Minister will also disburse Seed Capital Assistance to over one lakh Self Help Groups’ members and inaugurate the Food Street at the event. Various pavilions will be set up to showcase the rich Indian food culture to the world. Around 50 dialogue sessions will also be held focusing on various aspects of the Food Processing Industry. In an exclusive interview with the Akashvani News, Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries Anita Praveen said there will be a special focus on Millet in the mega food event.