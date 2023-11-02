ICC Cricket World Cup: India enters semifinals thrashing Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai

Mumbai: In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India entered semi finals thrashing Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a huge target of 357 runs, Sri Lanka were all out for just 55 in 19.4 overs. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets to become India’s highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history. Mohammed Siraj claimed 3 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took one each.

Earlier, put into bat, India had scored 357 runs for 8 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Shubman Gill scored 92, Virat Kohli 88 and Shreyas Iyer 82.