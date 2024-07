Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India’s Paris Olympic Games contingent at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Led by IOA President P.T. Usha, the athletes were dressed in Olympic ceremonial attire. Modi expressed confidence in their abilities, stating they would make India proud. He highlighted their journeys as sources of inspiration for all Indians. India aims for its best-ever Olympics performance in Paris, aiming for double-digit medals following its record achievement in Tokyo.