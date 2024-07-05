Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation joins forces with National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, has joined hands with the National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign, launched on 24th June 2024 by Union Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda, alongside Union Ministers of State, senior officials Union Government, various States/UTs and development partner representatives.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Paatil, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “The synergy between the rural sanitation mission and the National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign underscores our unwavering dedication to public health. Through these concerted efforts, we are not only aiming to reduce childhood mortality but also fostering a culture of health and hygiene across rural India.”

Secretary (DDWS) Ms. Vini Mahajan, expressed her commitment, stating, “This initiative is a critical step towards safeguarding the health of our children and communities. By integrating our efforts with the National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign, we aim to ensure that no child succumbs to preventable diseases like diarrhoea. Our focus on clean water and sanitation is pivotal to achieving this goal.”

The National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign aims for zero child deaths from diarrhoea through a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach over a two-month period.

Key focus areas include:

Strengthening Health Infrastructure: Ensuring maintenance of health facilities and availability of essential medical supplies (ORS, Zinc), especially in rural areas.

Improving Access to Clean Water and Sanitation: Implementing quality control measures and sustainable practices for safe drinking water and sanitation.

Enhancing Nutritional Programs: Tackling malnutrition to prevent diarrhoeal diseases.

Promoting Hygiene Education: Providing necessary facilities in schools and educating children on hygiene.

Complementing this initiative, DDWS has launched an awareness campaign on ‘Safe Water and Sanitation’ in rural areas from 1st July to 31st August 2024, ‘Swachh Gaon, Shudh Jal- Behtar Kal’. This campaign is designed to raise awareness and promote the use of safe water and sanitation practices at the village and panchayat level.

This effort will contribute to the National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign’s goal of reducing childhood mortality due to diarrhoea and improving overall public health in rural India by also advocating for sustaining and achieving the Open Defecation Free Plus Model status in all villages in India towards a Sampoorna Swasth & Swachh Bharat.

Key Campaign Activities:

Community Engagement : Village Water and Sanitation Committees, Pani Samitis, and local bodies will lead efforts to ensure community participation and ownership.

Regular testing through Field Test Kits will be conducted, with results displayed in AWC, schools, healthcare facilities, and community centres. Sensitization Workshops : District water and sanitation missions will train local communities, government officials, and other stakeholders on water management, sanitation, and hygiene promotion.

: Inspection and repair of water supply systems to prevent contamination and save water. Public Awareness Campaigns: Awareness drives on the importance of water hygiene, safe sanitation practice for cleanliness and utilization of IHHL/CSC, and the prevention of waterborne diseases.

Targeting children under five and the elderly to reduce the incidence of diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases. Educational Initiatives: Workshops and training sessions for young mothers and adolescent girls on proper sanitation and hygiene practices, including the safe disposal of child feces and handwashing techniques.

Phased out Implementation:

Weeks 1 & 2: Launch of the campaign, convergence meetings, water quality testing, and sensitization workshops.