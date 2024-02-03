PM Modi condoles passing away of stalwart of Hindi and Odia cinema Sadhu Meher

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of stalwart of Hindi and Odia cinema Shri Sadhu Meher.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“The demise of Shri Sadhu Meher Ji is a profound loss for the world of films and our cultural heritage. A stalwart in both Hindi and Odia cinema, his cinematic performances and dedication was exemplary. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and many fans mourning this irreplaceable loss. In his memory, we cherish the rich artistic heritage he leaves behind. Om Shanti.”