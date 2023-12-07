PM hails Garba’s inscription on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List

New Delhi,7th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today expressed happiness on the inscription of Garba of Gujarat on the Intangible Heritage List of UNESCO.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgment.”