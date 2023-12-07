Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to address the 2nd Edition of IFSCA’s Flagship Event – Infinity Forum 2.0 on December 09, 2023

New Delhi,7th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, will address the 2nd Edition of the flagship Financial Technology event – Infinity Forum 2.0, on December 09, 2023.

The event is hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of Government of India. The 1st edition of the Forum was organised in December 2021 and witnessed 95000+ registrations across 80+ countries and a ‘FinTech Showcase’ with 100+ virtual exhibitors hosted alongside the main event.

The Forum is hosted by IFSCA as a global thought leadership platform on financial services, where progressive ideas, pressing problems, innovative technologies from across the world get Discovered, Discussed and Developed into solutions and opportunities.

Organised as a pre-cursor event to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the 2nd edition of the Infinity Forum 2.0, shall be held in hybrid mode, with an invite-only in-person event scheduled in GIFT City and for virtual participation from participants across the globe.

Distinguished speakers from the Union Government and Government of Gujarat shall include the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal; Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA, Ministry of Finance; Shri K. Rajaraman Chairperson, IFSCA; Shri Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman, GIFT City Co. Ltd; Shri Tapan Ray, MD & CEO, GIFT City Co. Ltd.; Shri. K. V. Kamath, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID); and Shri Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, shall also address the participants.

The 2nd edition of the Forum will be centered on the theme ‘GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services’, which will be dovetailed through the following three tracks:

Plenary Track: Making of a New Age International Financial Centre Green Track: Making a case for a “Green Stack” Silver Track: Longevity Finance Hub at GIFT IFSC

The Forum will also witness participation and insightful discussions by several luminaries from the financial sector in India and across the globe, as follows (listed in alphabetical order):

Mr. A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

Mr. Alpesh Shah, MD and Sr. Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Mr. Aniket Talati, President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Mr. Anirban Mukherjee, MD and Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Ms. Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Capital

Mr. Arun Kohli, MD & Country Head, Morgan Stanley (India)

Mr. G. Srinivasan, Former Chairman & MD, New India Assurance Company Ltd.

Mr. Harshvardhan Lunia, Co-Founder and CEO, Lendingkart

Ms. Kaku Nakhate, President & Country Head, Bank of America, India

Mr. Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd.

Ms. Margaretta Colangelo, Longevity Economy and AI Expert

Mr. Mathias B. Pontoppidan, Founder & Managing Partner, Pontoka Advisory

Mr. Mayank Jha, MD & Partner, Boston Consulting Group

Mr. Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder & CFO, Zerodha

Mr. Nilesh Shah, Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. and Part-Time Member, PM Economic Advisory Council

Mr. Nitin Jaiswal, Head of External Relations, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg L.P.

Mr. Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to PM

Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm

The event shall be preceded by an “Investors Meet” scheduled on December 08, 2023 for FinTech entities which are authorised by IFSCA or recommended by institutions having MoU with IFSCA or accelerators which are authorised by IFSCA. The Investors Meet will comprise of:

A pitching session for the FinTech Entities to showcase their products and solutions, and One-to-one meetings between participating investors and shortlisted FinTech Entities.

The Forum is likely to witness in-person participation by 300+ CXOs with strong online participation from India and global audience from 20+ Countries including USA, UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Australia and Germany.

Among other participants, the event is expected to be attended by CXOs of large global organisations, Vice-Chancellors from foreign universities and representatives of foreign embassies. The full details about the 2nd edition of the Forum, its agenda and speakers, are available at https://www.infinityforum.in.

Infinity Forum 2.0 is organised by IFSCA and GIFT City and supported by Bloomberg as the International Partner; FICCI and Invest India as the Domestic Partners; and Boston Consulting Group as the Knowledge Partner.