PM dedicates to nation and lays foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crores in Navsari, Gujarat

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crores in Navsari Gujarat today. The projects encompass a wide range of sectors such as power generation, rail, road, textiles, education, water supply, connectivity and urban development

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister underlined that this is his third program in Gujarat today and recalled being in the company of pashupalaks (cattle breeders) from Gujarat and stakeholders in the dairy industry earlier in the day. He also mentioned taking part in the Pran Pratishtha at Valinath Mahadev Temple in Mehsana. “Now, I am here in Navsari taking part in this festival of development”, the Prime Minister said, urging the people present on the occasion to turn on the flashlights in their mobile phones and become a part of this monumental festival of development. The Prime Minister congratulated the citizens for the development projects of today worth more than Rs 40,000 crores for Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch and Surat among others in the sectors of textile, electricity and urban development.

Referring to the buzz around Modi Ki Guarantee, the Prime Minister underlined the certainty of the completion of guarantees given by him, a fact known to the people of Gujarat for a long time. He recalled ‘Five F’ which he used to talk about during his Chief Minister days – Farm, Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign. He said that the goal was to have a full supply and value chain of textiles. “Today, the silk city of Surat is getting an expansion till Navsari”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting India’s capability to compete with the largest producers and exporters in the sector. Highlighting the role of Gujarat’s textile industry, the Prime Minister touched upon the unique identity of textiles manufactured in Surat. He emphasized that the completion of the PM MITRA Park will change the face of the entire region where an investment worth Rs 3,000 crores will be made solely in its construction. He said PM MITRA Park will create a value-chain ecosystem for activities such as cutting, weaving, ginning, garments, technical textiles and textile machinery while also giving a boost to employment. The Prime Minister informed that the Park will be equipped with houses for the workers, logistics park, warehousing, health facilities, and facilities for training and skill development.

Referring to the foundation stone laying of the Tapi River Barrage worth more than Rs 800 crores, the Prime Minister underlined that the water supply-related issues in Surat will be completely addressed, while also helping in preventing flood-like situations.

Underlining the importance of electricity in day-to-day life as well as in industrial development, the Prime Minister pointed out the time in Gujarat 20-25 years ago when power cuts were very frequent. Shri Modi also highlighted the challenges faced when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat and mentioned the import of coal and gas as major obstacles. He also mentioned the minimum possibilities of generating hydroelectricity. The Prime Minister exclaimed, “Modi hai toh Mumkin hai” as he gave insights into the government’s effort to pull the state out of the electricity generation crisis, mentioning the encouragement of advanced technology and the push towards solar and wind energy generation which constitutes a huge amount of electricity generated in Gujarat today.

Elaborating on the nuclear generation of electricity, the Prime Minister talked about two new indigenous pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) Unit 3 and Unit 4 that were dedicated to the nation today. He said these reactors are examples of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and will help in the development of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister highlighted the unprecedented development of South Gujarat with growing modern infrastructure. He told the gathering about the PM Suryaghar Scheme which will not only bring down the energy bills of the households but will become a medium of generating income also. The Prime Minister informed that the first bullet train of the country will pass through the region as the region will connect the big industrial centers of the country-Mumbai and Surat.

“Navsari is now getting recognition for its industrial development”, PM Modi said, noting that the entire West Gujarat including Navsari is well known for its agricultural advancements. Speaking about the government’s efforts to provide benefits to farmers in the region, Shri Modi highlighted the emergence of fruit cultivation and mentioned the world-famous Hapus and Valsari varieties of mango and chikoo (sapodilla) from Navsari. The Prime Minister informed that the farmers have received financial assistance worth more than Rs 350 crores under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister reiterated his guarantee of empowering youth, poor, farmers and women. He said that the guarantee goes beyond just making schemes but extends to ensuring full coverage.

Mentioning the earlier neglect of tribal and coastal villages, the Prime Minister said that the current government has ensured every basic facility in the area from Umargam to Ambaji. At the national level too, more than 100 Aspirational Districts that were lagging in development parameters are moving ahead with the rest of the country.

“Modi’s guarantee begins where hope from others ceases to exist”, the Prime Minister said. He listed the assurances of Modi’s guarantee for pucca houses for the poor, free ration scheme, electricity, tapped water and insurance schemes for the poor, farmers, shopkeepers and laborers. “This is a reality today because it is Modi’s guarantee”, the Shri Modi added.

Addressing the pressing issue of sickle cell anemia in tribal regions, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for concerted efforts at the national level to eradicate this disease. Noting the state’s proactive measures to tackle sickle cell anemia during his Chief Minister Days, the Prime Minister also listed broader national efforts to effectively combat the disease. “We have now launched a National Mission to deliver freedom from sickle cell anemia,” Prime Minister Modi said, outlining the government’s comprehensive initiative aimed at eliminating the disease from tribal areas across the country. “Under this mission, screenings for sickle cell anemia are being conducted in tribal regions nationwide,” Prime Minister Modi stated. He also mentioned upcoming medical colleges in the tribal areas.

“Whether poor or middle-class, rural or urban, our government’s effort is to improve the standard of living for every citizen,” Prime Minister Modi emphasized, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development. Recalling the economic stagnation of earlier times, the Prime Minister said “Economic stagnation meant that the country had limited financial resources,” Prime Minister Modi explained, underscoring the adverse impact on rural and urban development during that period. He said that as the Indian economy has become the 5th largest economy up from 11th rank in 2014, this means that today India’s citizens have more money to spend and hence India is spending it. Therefore, today excellent connectivity infrastructure is being built even in small cities of the country. He mentioned accessible air travel from small urban centers and 4 crore pucca houses.

Throwing light on the success and scope of the Digital India initiative, the Prime Minister said, “Today, the world recognizes Digital India.” He emphasized that Digital India has transformed small cities with the emergence of new start-ups as well as youth in the field of sports. He touched upon the emergence of a neo-middle class in such small towns which will drive India to become the third largest economic power in the world.

The Prime Minister underlined the government’s emphasis on prioritizing development as well as heritage and noted that the region has been an important center of India’s faith and history, be it the freedom movement or nation-building. He also lamented the neglect towards the legacy of the region owing to the politics of nepotism, appeasement and corruption. On the contrary, the Prime Minister said, the echo of India’s rich heritage is being heard all over the world today. He mentioned the development of the Dandi Memorial at the site of the Dandi Salt Satyagraha and the construction of the Statue of Unity dedicated to the contribution of Sardar Patel.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that the roadmap for the development of the country for the next 25 years is already in place. “In these 25 years, we will make a Viksit Gujarat and a Viksit Bharat”, PM Modi concluded.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel and Member of Parliament, Shri C R Patil were present on the occasion along with several MPs, MLAs and Ministers from Gujarat Government.

Background

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, and Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. The Prime Minister also initiated work commencement for the construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of important projects including the construction of the Bharuch-Dahej access controlled expressway; multiple projects at S.S.G. Hospital, Vadodara; Regional science center in Vadodara; projects for railway gauge conversion in Surat, Vadodara and Panchmahal; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari and Surat; several water supply schemes in Valsad, school and hostel building and other projects in Narmada district, among others.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of several development projects of Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and Dream City.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation two new Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) Unit 3 and Unit 4. Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1400 (700*2) MW and are the largest indigenous PHWRs. They are first-of-its-kind reactors and with advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world. Together, these two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.