PM to address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme on 24th February

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ programme on 24th February, 2024 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. During the programme, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,400 crore. The projects cater to a number of important sectors including Roads, Railways, Coal, Power, Solar Energy among others.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will Dedicate NTPC’s Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (2×800 MW) to the Nation and lay Foundation Stone of NTPC’s Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2×800 MW) in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. While Stage-I of the station is built with an investment of around Rs 15,800 crore, the Stage-II of the project shall be constructed on the available land of Stage-I premises, thus requiring no additional land for the expansion, and entails an investment of Rs 15,530 crore. Equipped with highly efficient Super Critical technology (for Stage-I) and Ultra Super Critical technology (for Stage-II), the project will ensure lesser Specific Coal Consumption and Carbon Dioxide emission. While 50% power from both Stage-I & II is allocated to the state of Chhattisgarh, the project will also play a crucial role in improving power scenario in several other states and UTs, such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli among others.

Prime Minister will inaugurate three key First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited, built at a total cost of more than Rs 600 crores. They will help in faster, eco-friendly, and efficient mechanised evacuation of coal. These projects include Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL’s Dipka Area, Chhal and Baroud OCP Coal handling plant in SECL’s Raigarh Area. FMC projects ensure the mechanized movement of coal from pithead to coal handling plants equipped with silos, bunkers, and rapid loading systems through conveyor belts. By reducing the transportation of coal via road, these projects will help in easing the living conditions of people residing around coal mines by reducing traffic congestion, road accidents, and adverse impacts on the environment and health around coal mines. It is also leading to savings in transportation costs by reducing diesel consumption by trucks carrying coal from the pit head to railway sidings.

In a step to boost production of renewable energy in the region, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Solar PV Project at Rajnandgaon built at a cost of around Rs. 900 Crore. Project will generate an estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually and will mitigate around 4.87 million tons of CO2 emissions over 25 years, equivalent to the carbon sequestered by about 8.86 million trees over the same period.

Strengthening the rail infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate Bilaspur – Uslapur Flyover to be built at a cost of around Rs. 300 Crores. This will reduce the heavy congestion of traffic and stoppage of coal traffic at Bilaspur going towards Katni. Prime Minister will also dedicate a 50MW Solar Power Plant in Bhilai. It will help in utilization of solar energy in running trains.

Prime Minister will dedicate rehabilitation and upgradation of 55.65 km long Section of NH-49 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The project will help in improving connectivity between two important cities Bilaspur and Raigarh. PM will also dedicate rehabilitation and upgradation of 52.40 km long section of NH-130 to two-lanes with paved shoulders. The project will help in improving the connectivity of Ambikapur city with Raipur and Korba city and will boost economic growth of the area.