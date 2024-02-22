Unilateral actions & disregard for international law can jeopardize the security & stability of the entire region

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today cautioned that unilateral actions and disregard for international law at sea can have far-reaching consequences, jeopardizing the stability and security of the entire region. He further remarked that, “if not well contained in time, it can go beyond regional disputes.”

Addressing the Indian Maritime Seminar (MILAN 2024) organised by Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam today, Shri Dhankhar highlighted that challenge to the rule based order is at peak at the moment and described its resolution as unavoidable necessity.

“In recent years, we have seen formidable security challenges in the maritime domain and these have acquired a new, menacing dimensions having potential to endanger peace, not to speak of unsettling supply chains,” VP said while mentioning the cascading impact of such supply chain disruptions on the lives of ordinary people.

Emphasising global dependence on the seas for trade and commerce, VP underlined the need for observance of maritime order terming it quintessential to peace and harmony of the region as also for maintenance of supply chains and economic growth. Protection of global supply chains, avoiding deeper regional tensions and exploitation of the blue economy are global concerns that can no longer be ignored, he added.

Stating that Bharat recognizes the significance of respecting the boundaries and fostering a rule based maritime order, VP said, “We believe that unscrupulous adherence to international law, including the UNCLOS, is imperative, essential and the only way for the peaceful coexistence and sustainable use of maritime resources.” In the present times, the Vice President observed that this aspect is severely strained and compromised.

Referring to the theme of MILAN 2024 – “Partners Across Oceans: Collaboration, Synergy, Growth” as very apt and relevant, VP underlined the need for nations to come together, share experiences, and develop collaborative strategies to ensure the safety, security, and sustainability of our oceans.

Describing the oceans as pathways to connect us, Shri Dhankhar said that oceans have played an important part in India’s history right from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization.

Mentioning the great Indian Epic of Ramayana, that continues to be an intrinsic part of the South East Asian culture, VP underlined that our shared past holds immense value in establishing and furthering diplomatic dialogue even today.

Praising the Indian Navy for its professionalism and maritime excellence, Shri Dhankhar said that our Navy is dedicated to upholding the principles of freedom of navigation, promoting regional stability, and responding to emerging challenges in the maritime domain. He remarked that India’s maritime strength will be critical to our marathon race to 2047 as a developed nation.

Delegates and warships of several countries participated in the International Maritime Seminar of MILAN 2024.