PM congratulates NSIL and ISRO on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated NSIL and ISRO on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to NSIL and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations President @jairbolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil.”