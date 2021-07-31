Plus II Science and Commerce results released by Council of Higher Secondary Education

Bhubaneswar : School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today announced the results of the Plus II Science and Commerce stream and said that looking forward to the assessment of Council of Higher Secondary Education as many as 50,198 male students and 39,753 female students in Class 12 Science stream have passed , while the pass percentage in Science stream is 95.15.

While, in Class 12 Commerce stream, 24,526 students were assessed. Of them, a total 23,292 students have passed in 2021. The pass percentage in the stream was 94.96, said minister.