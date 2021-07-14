Piaggio Vehicles unveils its new Ape’ Electric 3 Wheeler range in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles unveiled its new range of Ape’ Electric range in Hyderabad in presence of honourable Transport Minister of Government of Telangana, Mr. Puvvada Ajay Kumar at Transport bhavan, Hyderabad. Also present on the occasion were State Transport Commissioner, M. R. M. Rao & Principal Secretary for Industries & Commerce, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan.

Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments. These products will be available at two new outlets located at Ramcor Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Kukatpally & AMPL, and Mehadipatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Puvvada Ajay Kumar said, “It gives me immense pleasure to unveil this new electric product range from Piaggio Vehicles. The state government has issued a very comprehensive EV Policy with a release of total 20,000 permits in Telangana state exclusively for Electric 3Ws, making the transition to EVs, smooth & efficient. Our aim is to promote sustainable and cost effective means of last mile transport to people of Telangana. We thank Piaggio India for taking this initiative of bringing the best in class electric products to Telangana.”

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “At Piaggio, our core philosophy is to provide path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment and we are committed to provide best in class offerings to our customers. Hyderabad being one of the biggest metro cities in India, inter-city last mile transportation business is one of the important sources of income for a lot of locals and our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increase the earnability due to its low cost of operation & superior range. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers, protect the environment and truly revolutionize the industry with the concept of “Ape goes Electric, India goes Electric.

We are offering unique service solutions to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers. The vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometre “Super warranty”. In addition to this we are offering a 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer to all our customers. The Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real time vehicle data tracking for our customers and for PVPL service initiatives.”

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 feet cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.

The passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX is the most profitable 3 wheeler. Its superior features and comfortable ride ensures higher number of trips and best in class earnings.