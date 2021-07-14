Big Bazaar and fbb Expands its Industry First ‘2-Hour Home Delivery’ from Essentials to its Newly Launched Fashion Collection ‘STEP OUT IN STYLE’

Cuttack: Encouraged by/After the huge success of its ‘2-Hour Home Delivery’service to cater to the daily essential product needs of customers during the lockdown, Big Bazaar and fbb has extended this service for its newly launched fashion collection on the theme ‘STEP OUT IN STYLE’. Customers can shop for the new fashion collection online on Shop.BigBazaar.com and can have these delivered at their doorstep within 2 hours.

Big Bazaar and fbb is the only one in the industry to offer ‘2-Hour Home Delivery’service for fashion and uses its extensive store network to serve customers ordering online. As the unlock gathers momentum across Indiaand an increasing number of vaccinated Indians step out to work and travel, the new fashion collection hasalso been made available in 352 Big Bazaar and fbb stores in 144 cities and towns across India.

Speaking on the initiative, Pawan Sarda, CMO – Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said, “Our 2-Hour Home Delivery has been about giving customers the same familiarity of shopping for fashion at the store at the touch of a button. Customers can place their orders from the comfort and safety of their homes and get them delivered within 2 hours. Amid the looming threat of a third wave and gradual re-opening of workplaces as the vaccination driveprogresses, we want to provide our shoppers a “What’s Trending” experience by showcasing the latest global trends and offering a wide variety at pocket friendly-price.’

The new fashion collection allows customers to choose from a wide range of chic and ultra-trendy fashion without burning a hole in their pockets. Customers have the option to choose from dresses, tunics, palazzos, tops, polo tees, shirts, and shorts at an affordable price starting from Rs. 299.

The ‘2-Hour Home Delivery’ promise was first launched through Shop.BigBazaar.com in April 2021 to cater to the food, grocery, and homeware needs of customers during the lockdown. It gained instant popularity during the period with over a million families ordering online regularly through this platform.