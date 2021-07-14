Union Bank of India accelerates its Digital Transformation journey with the inauguration of Digital Vertical at BKC, Mumbai

Mumbai: Union Bank of India, today, launched a Digital Vertical at Naman Centre, BKC, Mumbai to drive development of various Digital Banking Products, Fintech Partnerships &Digital Marketing.

The vertical has been setup to strengthen the bank’s digital footprint in the BFSI space with an aspiration to create a ‘Digital Bank within Bank’ by leveraging strengths of the recently 3 amalgamated banks.

With an intention to create smooth and hassle-free digital journey and superior customer experience, this first of its kind Vertical will act as ‘Digital Thought Circle’ of the bank. It will include research & innovation apart from establishing partnerships, development, explore UI/UX avenues to ease customer conveniences and implementation of various futuristic digital platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India said, “To capture the growing digital business and to build a strong digital ecosystem within the Bank, the digital vertical will aid to re-orient the Bank’s digital vision. The vision includes exploring innovative solutions and new emerging technologies such as AI, ML, 5G, Blockchain etc. Union Bank of India has already initiated major digital initiatives like CRM, Trade Finance, Video KYC that are under various implementation stages.”

Also, on the occasion Shri Rajkiran Rai G, launched a new version of Umobile application with new User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX).