Petrol and Diesel Prices Slashed by Rs 2 Per Litre

Prev Post
Ministry of Minority Affairs approves Centre of Gurumukhi script at Khalsa college in the University of Delhi’
Before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the government reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per liter. Amid recent decreases in LPG and CNG prices, there were expectations of a potential cut in petrol and diesel prices, especially with the impending Lok Sabha polls. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri affirmed on X platform that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to lower petrol and diesel prices reflects his ongoing commitment to the well-being and convenience of millions of Indians.
Prev Post
Ministry of Minority Affairs approves Centre of Gurumukhi script at Khalsa college in the University of Delhi’