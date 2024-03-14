Petrol and Diesel Prices Slashed by Rs 2 Per Litre

Before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the government reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per liter. Amid recent decreases in LPG and CNG prices, there were expectations of a potential cut in petrol and diesel prices, especially with the impending Lok Sabha polls. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri affirmed on X platform that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to lower petrol and diesel prices reflects his ongoing commitment to the well-being and convenience of millions of Indians.