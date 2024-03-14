Ministry of Minority Affairs approves Centre of Gurumukhi script at Khalsa college in the University of Delhi’

In the spirit of ‘Virasat Se Vikas’ and ‘Virasat Se Samvardhan’, the Ministry of Minority Affairs inspired by ‘Panch Pran’ of Honorable Prime Minister has approved Centre of Gurumukhi script at Khalsa college in the University of Delhi’ with the total estimated cost of Rs.25 Cr.

Focusing on the increasing demand and need for reviving the Gurumukhi language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority communities and recognizing the significance of promoting education and research in the field of Gurumukhi Studies ,the Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved the proposal from the University of Delhi for establishment of the ‘Centre of Gurumukhi Script’ at Khalsa College in the Delhi University under its scheme viz. Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The objective of this centre would be to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India, particularly in the field of Gurumukhi Studies, through establishment and strengthening of the required infrastructure for undertaking Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Ph.D and research programs.

Further, the University will collaborate with the subject matter expertise and develop curriculum guidelines and course materials for all required courses including certificate courses, diploma courses, and PhD programs in Gurumukhi Studies, tailored to meet the needs and interests of minority students.

The University will organize training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Gurumukhi Studies courses to enhance their pedagogical skills and subject knowledge. The University will collaborate with subject matter expertise on research projects related to Gurumukhi Studies, encouraging faculty members and students to undertake interdisciplinary research that contributes to the understanding and preservation of culture and language.