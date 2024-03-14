Ministry of Minority Affairs approves proposal from the University of Delhi for establishment of the ‘Centre for Advanced studies in Buddhist Studies’

Focusing on the increasing demand and need for reviving the Buddhist Studies language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority communities and recognizing the significance of promoting education and research in the field of Buddhist Studies, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved the proposal from the University of Delhi for establishment of the ‘Centre for Advanced studies in Buddhist Studies’ at the University at an estimated cost of approx. Rs. 35 crore under its scheme viz. Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and “Buddhist Development Plan” (BDP).

The objective of this Centre would be to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India, particularly in the field of Buddhist Studies, through establishment and strengthening of the required infrastructure for undertaking Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Ph.D and research programs.

Further, the University will collaborate with the subject matter expertise and develop curriculum guidelines and course materials for all required courses including certificate courses, diploma courses, and PhD programs in Buddhist Studies, tailored to meet the needs and interests of minority students. The University will organize training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Buddhist Studies courses to enhance their pedagogical skills and subject knowledge. The University will collaborate with subject matter expertise on research projects related to Buddhist Studies, encouraging faculty members and students to undertake interdisciplinary research that contributes to the understanding and preservation of Buddhist culture and language.

The Empowered Committee of PMJVK would examine the detailed cost estimates from the University before funds are released for establishment of the said centre.