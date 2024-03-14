Ministry of Minority Affairs approves ‘Centre of Jain Manuscriptology’ (GUCJM) at Gujarat University

In the spirit of ‘Virasat Se Vikas’ and ‘Virasat Se Samvardhan’, The Ministry of Minority Affairs inspired by ‘Panch Pran’ of Honorable Prime Minister, has approved the ‘Centre of Jain Manuscriptology (GUCJM) at Gujarat University amounting to Rs. 40 Crore.

Recognizing the significance of promoting education and research in the field of Jain Studies and empowerment of minority communities through education and research, the Ministry of Minority Affairs under PMJVK scheme approves for the establishment of Jain knowledge centre with an aim of academic support for development of Apabharansh and Prakrit language of Jainism in the University.

This centre would facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India to carry out research in the field of Jain Studies in the languages and text that on living traditions of Jainism through establishment and strengthening of the required infrastructure and thereby encouraging Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Ph.D and research programs.

Further, the University will collaborate with the subject matter experts to develop curriculum, guidelines and course materials for all required courses including certificate courses, diploma courses, and PhD programs in Jain Studies, tailored to meet the needs and interests of minority students. The University will organize training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Jain Studies courses to enhance their pedagogical skills and subject knowledge. Faculty encouragement of members and students to undertake interdisciplinary research that contributes to the understanding and preservation of culture and language is one of the objectives.