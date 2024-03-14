Ministry of Minority Affairs approves infrastructure support for CIHCS

In the spirit of ‘Virasat Se Vikas’ and ‘Virasat Se Samvardhan’, the Ministry of Minority Affairs inspired by ‘Panch Pran’ of Honourable Prime Minister has approved the infrastructure support for CIHCS.

Keeping in view the increasing demand and need for reviving the Buddhist Studies language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority community and recognizing the significance of promoting education and research in the field of Buddhist Studies, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, under its schemes viz. ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram’ and ‘Buddhist Development Plan’, has approved a project for Infrastructural Development at the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 Cr. for strengthening infrastructural development pertaining to Buddhist development, academic collaboration, promoting research, preservation of language, translation of transcripts etc., of Buddhist population. The objective is to develop CIHCS into a knowledge partner with respect to the matters relating to the Buddhist Development Plan in the Himalayan and North-Eastern Bharat.

The proposed Centre aspires to be the avenue of connecting scholars of international repute, who will share their research in social, historical, linguistic, religious and other cultural matters so as to enable the youth to understand the values of research and free thinking in positive development of a global citizen. The Centre will organize various kinds of workshops, training sessions, and participative activities for promoting Buddhist culture in the region.