Recon Technologies launches Mahindra Powerol CPCBIV+ diesel gensets

The authorised GOEM of Mahindra Powerol in Telangana and AP is ready to offer the full range of gensets up to 625 KVA that are fully-compliant with the latest CPCBIV+ emission norms Hyderabad

Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd, the authorised generator original equipment manufacturer (GOEM) of Mahindra Powerol Genset, one of the leading technology providers of power solutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has announced the launch of CPCBIV+ emission compliant range of diesel generators at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Mahindra Powerol CPCBIV+ emission compliant diesel genset range was launched by Venu Vinod, Managing Director, Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd along with Sanjay Jain, Sr Vice President, Mahindra Powerol in the presence of key stakeholders, including customers and suppliers.

With this launch, Mahindra Powerol and its GOEM partners are ready to offer the full range of gensets up to 625 KVA that are fully compliant with the latest CPCBIV+ emission norms along with gas genset. The new product range incorporates advanced after-treatment systems and engineering expertise to improve fuel efficiency and load-taking capability while ensuring adherence to stringent emission norms. These advanced genset engines facilitate reliable and seamless transition capability from the grid to genset power, even under extreme conditions.

The engines are also equipped with innovative remote monitoring and advanced engine control capabilities, empowering users to monitor crucial engine performance and parameters in real-time from anywhere.

Speaking at the launch event, Venu Vinod said, “The launch of Mahindra powerol CPCBIV+ new emission compliant diesel genset emphasises our commitment to fulfilling our customers evolving backup power needs while upholding our commitment to environmental responsibility. These diesel generators offered are completely made-in-India, which offers robust and reliable power solutions that meet rigorous regulatory standards and contribute significantly to creating a cleaner and more prosperous world for future generations.

””Our manufacturing unit in Hyderabad had already commenced production of the new series of diesel generators to cater the requirements of Telangana & AP, and also complemented by Mahindra Powerol strong service support for our valued customers across two Telugu States even in the remote areas,” he said.

The CPCB IV+ emission standards, mandated by the Government of India and enforced by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) since July 1, 2024, are among the most comprehensive and stringent norms for power generation engines. Compared to the earlier CPCB II standards, these measures result in an approximate 90 per cent reduction in particulate matter (PM) and harmful oxides of nitrogen (NOx) concentrations. Additionally, the latest CPCB IV+ emission standards now establish a single standard for both prime and stand-by use gensets, covering all fuel types for engines with a power output of up to 800 kW.