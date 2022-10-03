PepsiCo India partners with The Social Lab (TSL), bringing back the city’s biggest Plog Run to generate awareness on plastic circularity

New Delhi : On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, PepsiCo India partnered with The Social Lab, to organize a Plog Run at New Delhi. Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ and ‘Stay Fit India’ campaigns, the event was flagged off at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

The Plog Run 2022 combines the best of fitness and environment conservations and generate awareness on plastic circularity. It aims to drive behavior change and showcase the use of plastic beyond its intended lifespan. The event saw hundreds of volunteers including PepsiCo India employees jogging and simultaneously picking up used plastic waste. The Plog Run also saw participation of volunteers from leading local universities including Delhi University, Amity University among others.

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Honorable Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate, Government of India said, “We are delighted to see the city come together to celebrate Swachh Bharat Diwas and join for an important initiative that focusses on creating awareness on ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ and ‘Stay Fit India’. Such Joint effort by communities drives true behaviour change and Plog Run is a fantastic way of creating a much-needed awareness around plastic waste management.”

Speaking on the occasion, Garima Singh, Chief Government Affairs and Communications Officer. PepsiCo India, said, “Plog Run 2022, is not only unique in the way we approach plastic awareness but also aligned with Government of India’s ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ and ‘Fit India Movement’ campaigns. It brings focus back on the need to work in partnership with different stakeholders to ensure we all achieve a common goal where plastics doesn’t become waste. It brings us immense joy to see such an overwhelming response from volunteers across Delhi-NCR. Such initiatives help us go a long way towards creating mass awareness on plastic waste management.”

Sahil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, The Social Lab (TSL), said, “We are honored to partner with Pepsico India and CROCS for this noble initiative. India faces immense challenges in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, it is imperative that responsible corporates adopt such initiatives and programmes to promote cleanliness and encourage employees to adopt good health and hygiene”

On the occasion of ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ (2nd October), the culmination day of ‘Swachhata hi Seva’, PepsiCo India enabled the collection of plastic waste from the drive and ensured the rightful segregation and recycling of the plastic collected.