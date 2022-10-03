Gandhi caste is expected to snowball

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada: While observing the auspicious day with Collector, ADM, Sub-Collector, Dr Salvaraju, Ex-Principal Rayagada, Dr D K Mohanty, Municipality Chairman, Zilla Parishad Chairman, Rayagada MLA Sri Makaranda Muduli, Minister Sri Jagannath Saraka, DIPRO, Sr Journalists, the ADM Somanath Pradhan was optimistic and opined that Gandhiji’s eleven principles were increasingly barging into the thought processes of common men, especially the youth. With Govt’s initiatives like Swachhata Abhiyan, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Swavalamban, Ahimsa Rath, etc, which were professed by Gandhiji, Gandhi Caste is on rise, said Dr.Dushmanta Mohanty.

To commemorate the birth anniversaries of Gandhiji & Sashtriji, a padayatra started from Gajapati Chhak, where statue of Gajapati was garlanded by netizens of Rayagada. The padayatra culminated at Gandhi Park. Hymns from Gita, Bible and Quran were chanted by the respective priests.

At later part of the day, girl inmates with the house mothers of Seva Samaj orphanage and few social workers alongwith the Secretary of Odisha Vikalanga Mancha and Rayagada Bhinnakhyama Mahasangha Sri Jalandhar Bacheli paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Vinoba Bhabe, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das at Gandhi Park Rayagada.

In the evening, there was a Bhajan Sandhya at Sanskruti Bhawan, Rayagada, which was also attended by Sri Rajesh Padhi, DIPRO Sri Basanta Pradhan among others.