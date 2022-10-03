Norwegian Member of Parliament delivered Global Leadership lecture Series at Sri Sri Sri University

Cuttack: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at SriSri University hosted the Global Leadership Series at its campus on 30th September, 2022, with the dynamic Mr. Himanshu Gulati, Honorable Member of Parliament, Norway, being the speaker. The event was also graced by the presence of Prof. Prof. B.R. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Sri Sri University, Dr. D.D. Swain, Dean FMS,

and attended by the deans and faculties of other departments, students, and staff members. Sharing his thoughts on the topic of “Leadership in a Dynamic World”, Mr. Gulati touched upon the finer aspects of leadership like being compassionate, caring, value driven, thoughtful, while always remaining to be a problem solver.

Taking examples from the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, Franklin Roosevelt, Adolf Hitler, and many other historical personalities, he highlighted that just being a disciplined man with perfect habits may not create a great leader, and one needs to look for the larger good of humanity, keeping the self needs and biases aside. Mr. Gulati also shared the significance of the Soft Power that India holds in terms of its culture, films, yoga and ayurveda, which has promoted it to become a global leader, producing corporate who’s who like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Parag Agarwal, to name a few. His admiration and reverence towards Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar were evident when he quoted Gurudev more than once and took examples of his fantastic work in resolving geo-political conflicts and attempts at bringing global peace.

Answering to a diverse range of questions from the field of leadership, economics, politics and self-development, Mr. Gulati was at his articulative best and satisfied the curiosity in the minds of the audience. The event charged up the young students and the high spirits of audience was palpable.