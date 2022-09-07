PEPSICO INDIA PARTNERS WITH AIRTEL, OFFERS RECHARGE COUPON WITH BEVERAGE BRANDS

Delhi : Ahead of the festive season, PepsiCo India and Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading provider of telecommunications services, have joined hands to bring an innovative offer for the consumers. With every purchase of Pepsi®, Mountain Dew®, 7UP®, Mirinda®, Slice®, and Tropicana® PET bottles consumers get Airtel Recharge coupons worth INR 10* to INR 20*. An Airtel Thanks App discount coupon code will be printed on the reverse side of the labels of PET bottle to provide consumers with an access to avail the offer.

Demand for connectivity and internet access continues to grow in India with consumers increasing their time spent online be it gaming, entertainment or content streaming. As per Airtel’s quarterly report ended June 30, mobile data consumption surged by 16.6 percent from a year ago, with consumption per mobile data consumer at 19.5 GB per month.

Concurrently, out-of-home beverage consumption has also witnessed a spike with consumers stepping out more frequently to celebrate moments of togetherness, resuming work and travel. As the mobility and movement increase, there has been an escalation in the demand for beverages.

In line with this, PepsiCo India and Airtel’s distinctive association is aimed at expanding the brand footprint while establishing a deeper connect with consumers through this value-for-money proposition.

Speaking on the partnership, George Kovoor, Senior Vice-President, Beverages, PepsiCo India said, “Demand for digital connectivity continues to soar in India and is transforming the way consumers engage with the brand. At PepsiCo India, it is imperative for us to deepen our consumer connect by engaging with the consumers through platforms that are most relevant to them. With consumers now ready to step out and interact with the world around them, our festive partnership with Airtel is designed to complement their digital experience. We are delighted to team up with Airtel to provide a greater value to our consumers and enable them to stay connected with their loved ones while they enjoy their favourite beverages.”

Shashwat Sharma, Director of Marketing and Communications at Airtel said, “This partnership with Pepsico will help the customers of Airtel and PepsiCo India enjoy great value from their association with these brands. The offer will unlock great value on Thanks app for the customers and allow them to experience a world of entertainment and social connections this festive season, on airtel’s much awarded network.”

How to avail the benefit

Pack MRP (INR) Airtel RC disc. (INR) Pet 200ml/ 250ml/ 350ml/ 400ml 20 10 PET 500 / 600 ml 38 15 PET 750ml 40 15 PET 1.2 Ltr/ 1.25 Ltr 60 20 PET 1.75 Ltr/ 2 Ltr/ 2.25 Ltr 95 20

Airtel Prepaid consumers can redeem their 12-digit coupons on the Airtel Thanks app on a minimum recharge amount of INR 99. The offer can be availed up to a maximum of two times on every unique mobile number using two different Airtel codes on the purchase of two independent product packs of their preferred beverages during the offer period. To avail the benefit, consumers can simply refer to the ‘Airtel’ code printed on the reverse side of the label of their beverage purchased, go to Airtel Thanks app – ‘My Coupons’ section and enter the code to claim the discount. The discount coupon will get added to the consumer’s account shorty after this. The offer is valid till 28th February 2023.

Once claimed, the discount coupon will be available to the consumer for next 90 days or till consumption of the discount coupon, whichever is earlier.

It is valid on the purchase of PET bottles of Pepsi®, Mountain Dew®, 7UP®, Mirinda®, Slice® and Tropicana® on their variants ranging across 200 ml ,250ml, 350ml, 400ml, 500ml,600ml, 750ml, 1.2L, 1.25L, 1.75L, 2L and 2.25L.

The partnership will be amplified via robust 360-degree campaign spanning TV, digital, outdoor, and social media for Pepsi®, Mountain Dew®, 7UP®, Mirinda®, Slice® and Tropicana®.