Bhubaneswar: Civil society organisation plays a very important role in the development of society was the opinion of the dignitaries’ who attended the virtual meeting organised on the occasion of 30 years anniversary of PECUC. Mr. Sitanshu Kumar Rout, OAS (SAG), Collector and DM, Khordha, said in this difficult situation of COVID19 we all should work together. Ms. Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, OSCPCR appreciated the work PECUC has done for the children and hope that PECUC will continue this work in the future also. Dr. Sahadev Sahoo, Former Chief Secretary of Govt. of Odisha also complemented PECUC for its commendable work in social sector. Francoise Binsfield, Executive Director, AEIN, Luxemberg also gave her good wishes on this occasion. They all appreciated the selfless work of PECUC and wished that PECUC will continue its work with full vigor in future. Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary PECUC shared the 30 years of Experience of PECUC in this meeting. PECUC’s Executive Director Anuradha Mohanty gave the welcome address and shared the purpose of this meeting. Among other Smt. Adaramoni Boral, Chairman, PECUC, Dr. Minakhi Panda, Director, PECUC, Dr. Snehaprabha Samantaray, Eminent Odishi Dancer, Dr.Santha Sinha, Senior Jaouralist Sj. Pradosh Kumar Pattnaik, Jatindra Dash, Madhabananda Behera also gave their compliments. Vote of thanks was given by Ratna Dash of PECUC.

People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC), a Centre for People’s Empowerment and Sustainable Development, a leading voluntary organisation of Odisha, India celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday. PECUC was formed by a team of likeminded persons in the initial focus on welfare of children and formation of people’s culture in the year 1990. Since then PECUC has continued its journey with a mission of socio-cultural and economic development of the poor and marginalized community with people’s participation, particularly the youth, women, children & older persons as its corner stone. PECUC has pioneered in the field of eradication of child labour in the country and rescued and rehabilitated of more than 35000 child labour. Besides PECUC has also set many millstones including enrollment 67,948 children in school, promotion of 387 Sishu Sabhas (Child Right Club) with 19247 child members, promotion of 427 SHGs with 5,291 women members, promotion and strengthening of 171 farmers group with more than 3,420 members, and planting 8,13,119 trees planted in house yards, open space, institutions, avenue for the protection and preservation of environment. Besides PECUC has a history of involvement in humanitarian response work during disaster like cyclone, floods and recently COVID19. As a Child Rights focused organization PECUC always give its first priority to the wellbeing of vulnerable children by bringing many innovative ideas Sradha Bhawan, AADI-Therapy Centre into action.

On this occasion of 30th Anniversary PECUC undertook many activities like supporting PPE kits at Bhubaneswar Special jail, plantation at Mahatma Gandhi academy and also a facebook live programme involving it’s all well wishers, children, CBOS, staffs, old staff, donors, partners, volunteers in the community.

Many eminent personnel of different social background also sent their greeting by complimenting PECUC’s commendable work in the field of social service. Prominent among them were Sj. Biswabhushan Harichandan, Governor Andhrapradesh, Mr. Santosh Upadhaya, DG, Prison, Bhubaneswar, Mr. Rinchen Chopel, Director General of SAIEVAC – an apex body of SAARC, Mr. Niranjan Sahoo, IAS, Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Bhubaneswar, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, Director General, OSDMA, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Biswal, IAS (Retd), Former Special Secretary, Mr. Mathew Philips, Convener CACL, Rezia Ismail, IACR, Ruby Rout, Ulrika Oberge & Eva Maria of Adoptionscentrum, Ingrid Mendonca, P.E. Reji of Terre Des Hommes, Germany, Saumyakant Mishra of Save the Children, Sukanta Mohapatra of The Hunger Project. Their messages were shared through facebook live programme and social media platform of PECUC.

Eminent Cine Actress & PECUC’s Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights Bhoomika Dash and PECUC’s Goodwill Ambassador for promotion of Right to Play & National Level Player Anshika Routray gave their message through facebook live Programme. Facedook live programme was compared by Mr.Milan with the support of Ms. Sushree Shailani Suman. All these activities that were carried on today were dedicated to COVID19 Warriors.

