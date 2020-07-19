Odisha: Jagatsinghpur reports first Covid death, 40 cases registered in a single day

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: One elderly person was succumbed due to coronavirus reported first Covid death, while highest 40 cases registered in a single day in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday.

According to collector S K Mohapatra tweets with 531 cases of coronavirus, 361 discharged from hospital and as many as 169 active cases till Sunday, now the patients are undergoing treatment at different covid hospitals. As swab testing reports available on Sunday, about 40 affected people were identified from them 19 cases were from Para dip, 16 cases from Tirtol followed by Kujanga 3 and Jagatsinghpur 2. Apart from affected persons 32 persons were detected from quarantine centers and TMCs , two from isolation centers, two from home quarantine and others were housekeeping staff from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Sadly a 67 year elderly man from Jagatsinghpur block who has been undergoing treatment in hospital died on Sunday, the deceased was suffering from diabetes, collector’s tweet informed. [Ends]

