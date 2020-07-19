Union Minister Gowda congratulates CIPET on getting accreditation by NABL for testing and Certification of PPE kit

New Delhi: Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) an apex level premium institute under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Deptt of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, has been accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for Testing & Certification of PPE Kit.

PPE kit includes Gloves, Coverall, Face Shield & Goggles, and Triple Layer Medical masks etc in line with International Standards. This is another achievement of CIPET in the fight against COVID- 19 Pandemic and a step forward towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

CIPET : IPT Centre Bhubaneshwar, after developing facility of testing PPE kit had submitted an application to NABL for accreditation. After an online audit of its testing facility NABL granted accreditation to CIPET- Centre Bhubaneshwar. Some other CIPET centers have also applied for accreditation which is under process.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda has Congratulated CIPET –Bhubaneshwar for this achievement, called for keeping up the momentum for pioneering works to serve the people of the country and helping MSME to focus on Make in India.

CIPET has been taking up the R&D initiatives in the areas of Health Care as per WHO/ ISO guidelines. CIPET has also expanded its capacity to test foodgrain and fertilizer packaging in order to support the essential services during Covid pandemic.

