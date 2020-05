Bhubaneswar: People from all walks of life sing Bande Utkala Janani across the State to express gratitude to Corona Warriors .

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sings Bande Utkala Janani in honour of the State’s frontline Corona Warriors. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and family sing Bande Utkala Janani in honour of the State’s frontline Corona Warriors.

