Another 73 COVID19 positive patients recover in Odisha, Total 1050 recovered

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. Total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1050. Cure rate of Odisha now stand at 57.72%

28 from Boudh

11 from Puri

10 from Kendrapara

9 from Cuttack

7 from Khurda

2 each from Malkangiri & Angul

1each from Ganjam, Balasore, Jajpur & Kandhamal.

