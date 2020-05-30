Another 73 COVID19 positive patients recover in Odisha, Total 1050 recovered

3

Bhubaneswar: Another 73  Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. Total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1050. Cure rate of Odisha now stand at 57.72%

28 from Boudh
11 from Puri
10 from Kendrapara
9 from Cuttack
7 from Khurda
2 each from Malkangiri & Angul
1each from Ganjam, Balasore, Jajpur & Kandhamal.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR