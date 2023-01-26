Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela 2023 to be held on 27th-31st Jan 2023 at PHD Ground, Sambalpur, Odisha

Sambalpur: As Odisha is playing a vital important role in the country’s agro food productions and Western Odisha comes out as a major contributor in producing large quantity of food grains in the field of crop production, livestock, fishery, and forest from the core sub-sectors of the broad agriculture sector. With an aim to enhance opportunity and value addition in the western Odisha agriculture & allied sectors, for the first time Govt of Odisha, Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in association with FICCI is organizing a 5-Day Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela 2023 on 27th-31st January 2023 at PHD Ground, Sambalpur, Odisha.

This five-day exhibition will showcase, the live demonstrations of the latest trends & innovations in the agribusiness space, processing industry, market linkages and Agri-preneurs, farm-innovators etc. Whereas several plenary sessions are planned to discuss about different aspects of farming and agriculture. This will see an active participation of Farmers, policymakers, researchers, planners, bureaucrats etc.

Speaking about the exhibition, Sri Ranendra Pratap Swain, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment said, “For the first time we are Organizing Paschim Odisha Krushi Mela 2023. This will help Farmers, youths, and women in the farming sector to know and understand about the new technology, trends and machinery used in the farming. We have received prestigious “Krishi Karman Award” for six times, due to relentless effort by state farmers to make the state a self reliant.”

The exhibition will have total over 100 stalls, comprising Agri Implants, Millets, Handlooms, Handicrafts and live demonstrate of heavy machinery. 50 progressive farmers from Westers Odisha will be awarded for their exemplary work in agriculture and farming.

The five-day seminars will have plenary sessions on Revitalizing Rice Based Cropping System, Revitalizing Rice Based Cropping System, Climate Resilient Agriculture, Agri Export Promotion, Income Enhancement Through Fisheries activities, Income Enhancement Through Livestock Activities, Agribusiness – Flourishing Agri enterprise. For the training of the farmers on various subjects like Participation of Women in Farm Mechanization Sector, Fish Farming through Cage Culture & Biofloc, Integrated Farming Systems, International Year of Millets; Opportunities & Benefits of Growing Millets, Off season Vegetable Cultivation and exotic Fruits Cultivation: Problems and Prospects, Micro Irrigation & Protected Cultivation: Benefits & Challenges.

Eminent speakers from various Agricultural organisations are invited to share their thoughts, experience, and knowledge with farmers for their betterment in farming.