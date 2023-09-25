Paschim Odisha Chhatra Sangathan celebrated Nuakhai in New Delhi

New Delhi: At Delhi University’s Gandhi Bhavan, the Paschim Odisha Chhatra Sangathan celebrated Nuakhai, the agricultural festival of Western Odisha.

On this occasion, a number of cultural performances were held, including Western Odisha folk dance and singing. At the event, the invited guests were also treated to regional specialties.

In their remarks to the audience, a number of eminent figures stated that Nuakhai is not only a festival but also a distinctive feature of Western Odisha. Sujeet Kumar, a Rajya Sabha member, claimed that the celebration promotes fraternity among the populace.

According to Byomkesh Meher, a faculty at Adda 247, Nuakhai discusses the prosperity of a farmer. The performance gave residents in western Odisha who are gone from their homes a sense of nostalgia, according to Lokesh Durga, the president of Paschim Odisha Chhatra Sangathan.

The people of West Odisha celebrate Nuakhai as a special day, according to Prof. Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges at Delhi University. Prof. KP Singh, Director of Gandhi Bhavan, also spoke on the need of promoting local culture in the nation’s capital. Numerous Odia students from all around Delhi-NCR attended the event.

We also want to express our gratitude to the many illustrious people who helped us with our program, said Ranendra Pratap Rout. Anisha Behera continued, “It is important to note that POCS is a family outside of our house that never ceases to bring us joy. The credit for this event’s great success, according to Lokesh Durga, belongs to every member of our team. He gave thanks to Anisha Behera, Narendra Pratap Rout, Raghupati Naik, Sammohan Pati, Nilambar Bag, subhankar Mishra, Rohit Naik, Chiranjeevi Hota, Rajat Sahu, Soumya Shree Panda, Swasti Purohit, Jayashree Sahu, Sumanta Sahu, Gyana Chauhan, Pappun Sahu, Dakrushi Sahu, and other members of the Paschim Odisha Chhatra Sangathan.