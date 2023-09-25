PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at Dhanakya in Jaipur

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at Deendayal Upadhyay National Memorial at Dhanakya in Jaipur. The Prime Minister said “Our government is committed to making life easier for the poorest of the poor in the country by following the principle of Antyodaya.”

PM Modi posted on X :

“जयपुर के धानक्या में आज पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय राष्ट्रीय स्मारक जाकर उन्हें पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर यहां उनके जीवन से जुड़े अलग-अलग पहलुओं को देखकर एक नई ऊर्जा का अनुभव हुआ। हमारी सरकार उनके अंत्योदय के सिद्धांत पर चलकर देश के गरीब से गरीब का जीवन आसान बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।”