Indian Women’s Cricket team defeat Sri Lanka in final to clinch first-ever Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team made the country proud by securing gold at the Asian Games, being held in Hangzhou, China on Monday. Women in Blue beat Sri Lanka in a closely fought final match. With this medal, India’s total tally has risen to 11 medals- two gold, three silver, and six bronze in the Asian Games so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur led the team in scoring 116 runs in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana fell just four runs short of a half-century. She along with Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a crucial 73 run. This is India’s first gold medal in the sport at the Asian Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated the Women’s Cricket team for their victory. He said that our daughters are keeping the tricolour flying high in the sporting arena with their talent, grit, skill, and teamwork. The country is rejoiced at their incredible achievement, he added.

Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, congratulated the team on their “astounding win” in a tweet on X. Shafali Verma, a member of the Gold-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team thanked India for its support. She also said that the team is looking forward to playing at the Olympics in the future.