NGEL Ties up with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port for Green Hydrogen Hub

Mumbai : An MoU was signed today between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s leading integrated power producer NTPC Limited, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, for development of Green Hydrogen Hub at Kolkata.

The MoU was signed by Shri Bimal Gopalachari, AGM (NGEL) and Shri Amit Kumar Kar, CME (SMPK) in the presence of Shri Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NGEL) and other senior officials of NTPC and SMPK.

NTPC is India’s largest Power Utility having a total installed capacity of 73+ GW. It’s wholly owned subsidiary, NGEL, is taking up Renewable Energy capacity addition including projects of Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage. NTPC Group aims for 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032, with 3.2 GW of installed and over 20 GW in pipeline.