Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress receives 1160 plus ideas, marking a major milestone in 9 days

Bhubaneswar : Current edition of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 has marked an impressive milestone today of generating more than 1160 plus ideas in just 9 days. As Startup Vans continue to tour around various educational institutes of the state, it is presumed that collection of ideas will break all previous record and instill strong sense of entrepreneur spirit among school and college students of the state like never before.

Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress in on its 9th Day and has covered 13 districts so far, visiting 88 colleges and 25 schools with overwhelming participation from 11405 students. On Monday, Startup Vans visited 12 colleges and 1 school, while two bootcamps were conducted in Kendrapara district and received 153 ideas with participation from 1308 students.

In Balasore, the Yatra covered six colleges namely RJ School Of Management Studies, Sagar College of Science, Fakir Mohan University, Remuna Degree College & GOVT. ITI (Balasore). In Subarnapur District, the vans visited Kendriya Vidyalaya, Model Degree College, Sonepur College & Bishwaprava College. In Gajapati district the Yatra reached out to four colleges, Parsuram Gurukul Degree College, Centurion University of Technology and Management, SKCG Autonomous College & GOVT. ITI (Gumma). On the sidelines of Yatra, two Bootcamps were also conducted in Kendrapara districts in Zenith International School and St Xavier’s School.

The excitement and enthusiasm from the student community was palpable with their passionate pitches.

To further extend the reach and empower more students with entrepreneurial knowledge, Startup Yatra & Xpress will visit three more districts, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Baragarh on September 26th, Tuesday.

During this tour Odisha Startup Yatra & Xpress will cover 5 colleges and 1 school in Mayurbhanj namely Maharaja Sri Ram Chandra Bhanjadeo University, MPC Autonomous College, Udala Autonomous College, Seemanta Engineering College, Baripada Degree College & JL New Govt High School respectively. In Bargarh, the Vans will visit Vikash Residential School, Vikash Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology and PKA College of Engineering. Whereas in Rayagada, the Yatra will visit 3 colleges RITAM Rayagada, Majhighariani Institute of Technology and Science & GIET Gunupur.

The aim of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 is to encourage grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among them. In 2023 edition of the Yatra, Startup Odisha has four dedicated vans that will cover all 30 districts of the state.

After remarkable achievements in the past edition, this year Odisha Startup Yatra aims to leap forward by visiting 200+ colleges and 60+ schools thus impacting 25,000+ students. With a core focus on guiding and empowering young minds at the grassroot level in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship, the initiatives seek to equip them for harnessing the ample opportunities within the startup ecosystem.