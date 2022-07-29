Parliament adjourned for the day after uproar over alleged objectionable remarks by Congress leader on President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Both houses of the Parliament adjourned for the day following uproar on the issue of alleged objectionable remarks by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on President Droupadi Murmu. In the Rajya Sabha when the house met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, the treasury bench members started sloganeering demanding an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi over Mr. Chowdhary’s remarks. The Congress members trooped into the well raising counter slogans.

The Presiding Officer repeatedly urged order in the house, but in vain. He later adjourned the house for the day. In the morning, when the Upper House assembled for the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected adjournment notices moved by members from Congress, Left and Samajwadi Party over price rise and Agnipath Scheme. Meanwhile, treasury bench members started sloganeering over the alleged objectionable remarks by Mr. Chowdhary. Opposition members trooped into the well raising counter slogans against the government. As the ruckus continued, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the house till 12 noon.

A similar scene was witnessed in the Lok Sabha. When the Lower House met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, the treasury bench members again started sloganeering demanding an apology from the Congress President. Opposition members Congress, Left and others trooped into the well raising counter slogans against the government. The Presiding Officer tried to run the Zero Hour while repeatedly urging the agitating members to allow the house to function.

But, they did not pay heed, leading to the adjournment of the house for the day. Earlier, in the morning when the house met for the day, the members of Opposition parties and treasury benches were on their feet shouting slogans. Amidst the din, the Chair adjourned the house till 12 noon.