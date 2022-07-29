National

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologised to President Droupadi Murmu over his alleged objectionable remark about her

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologised to President Droupadi Murmu over his alleged objectionable remark about her. In a letter to the President today, the Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha expressed regret for mistakenly using an incorrect word to describe President Murmu’s position. He assured that it was a slip of tongue.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.