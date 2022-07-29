New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologised to President Droupadi Murmu over his alleged objectionable remark about her. In a letter to the President today, the Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha expressed regret for mistakenly using an incorrect word to describe President Murmu’s position. He assured that it was a slip of tongue.
