Tashkent : External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participated in the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Tashkent in Uzbekistan today. He highlighted that the world is facing an energy and food crisis due to disruptions from the Covid pandemic and Ukraine conflict.

Dr Jaishankar said in a series of tweets that this needs to be urgently addressed and added that response required includes resilient and diversified supply chains as well as reformed multilateralism. He stressed that zero tolerance for terrorism in all its manifestations is a must.

Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s position on Afghanistan and highlighted the humanitarian support given by India including wheat, medicines, vaccines and clothing.

He also underlined the potential of Chabahar port for SCO’s economic future.

The External Affairs Minister spoke of the economic progress in India, stressing the relevance of startups and innovation. He said cooperation in traditional medicine is in the common interest of SCO members. He added that today’s meeting of Foreign Ministers was very useful in preparing for the Samarkand summit.

Dr Jaishankar called on Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev along with his SCO colleagues and connveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He appreciated the momentum generated by Uzbek Presidency in fields of security, economy, trade, connectivity and culture. He said India will give the fullest support for the success of the Samarkand Summit.

During SCO sidelines, the Minister met Vladimir Norov, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan. Both Ministers took stock of the bilateral cooperation, especially development partnership. They spoke about connectivity challenges to be addressed through regional collaboration.

Dr Jaishankar also met Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev. They discussed bilateral partnership in political, development cooperation, education, connectivity and pharma.