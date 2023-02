Team PPA bettered its record of highest number of single day rakes handling as it clocked the highest ever rake unloading of 52 nos. in a single day on 1st February’ 2023. The previous best was 51 achieved on 21st January’2023. In another development vessel MV ERATO with highest ever import parcel load of 1,48,521 MT of coal at 16.0m draft today berthed at KICTPPL Terminal.

